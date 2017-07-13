Sign The Petition to Bring Back Lifeguards in Wasaga Beach

Melissa Haskett lost her son Zack five years ago after he drowned at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River. Since then, she has been a strong advocate for putting children in swimming lessons and sells bracelets to raise awareness and money for swimming lessons at the Wasaga YMCA.

There have been several drownings in the area, the most recent being the two lives lost this past weekend. Melissa believes these drowning deaths are preventable and started a petition to bring lifeguards back to Wasaga Beach and for people to be more aware of water safety. She is looking for 10,000 signatures for her petition, which she will present to the MNR or the Town of Wasaga Beach.

You can sign it here.