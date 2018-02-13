If you’ve been dieting since New Year’s Day, today might be the first fail as we bring out the pans, get our flipping utensils out and start to pile up the pancakes!

It’s Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day). It always falls 47 days prior to Easter which is why the date always moves around from year to year. The reason for pancakes in the early tradition was that pancakes were a great way to use up a lot of things in your cupboard in preparation for the season of Lent which begins the following Wednesday, a time of fasting and giving things up through to Easter.

The great thing about pancakes is you can have them in a variety of ways. Thin, thick, full of fruit or loaded down with butter and syrup. If you’d like to try making some good old fashioned pancakes from scratch try this recipe.

You’ll need:

2 cups f lour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 eggs, beat them separately before adding to mixture

1 ⁄ 4 cup butter, melted (1/8 of a pound)

1 3⁄ 4 cups milk

Directions