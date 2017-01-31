Should Towing Be Regulated?

I know Summer is still a little ways out. But, in the past few years I’ve noticed an increasing amount of trailer traffic on our highways. Fun-hungry families towing boats, trailers, campers, you name it – at high speeds on our beautiful 4-lane highways.

Not all of whom, however, are quite adept at the talent of towing.

This simple, short video demonstrates just ONE aspect of trailer towing that often goes overlooked – weight distribution.

My question is:

Should there be some sort of license/certification that allows drivers to tow large objects?