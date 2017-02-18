Should Labour-Saving Robots Be Taxed?

How about this? Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says robots, who take the jobs of human workers, should pay taxes. He says governments and businesses have not thought this through, noting that the income earned by a human worker is taxed and that money helps to pay for vital social services. Gates suggests those missing funds could come out of the profits generated by labour-saving efficiencies through some kind of robot-tax. Click here for more on this story.

image: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr