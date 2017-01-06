Shots Fired into Newmarket Home

Police are looking for suspects in a silver sedan, after shots were fired into a home in Newmarket. The sound of gunshots brought York Regional Police to a Sheldon Avenue home around 9:30 Thursday night. Officers arrived to find bullet holes through the front door and a few windows of the home. One of the people in the house was hurt, but by jumping out a window during the shooting. Two men were seen running from the area towards a small silver sedan, only described as black, wearing dark coloured clothing. Anyone with information or residential surveillance footage is asked to contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.