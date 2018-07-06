Listen Live

Shots Fired in Wasaga Beach

North York Man Facing Weapons, Assault, Drug Charges

By News

The sound of gunshots rang out in Wasaga Beach early this morning, and now a man is facing a list of charges. The OPP say they got reports of a gun being fired off on Mosley and 3rd Streets around 2:00 Friday morning, leading to a high risk take down. A 36-year-old North York man was taken into custody and now faces a series of Weapons related charges including Unauthorized Possession and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He will also answer to charges of Assault and Drug Possession in court.

