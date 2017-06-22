Listen Live

Shots Fired in Severn, One Man Charged

Witnesses Say He Tried To Shoot Another Man

By News

All hands were on deck after gun shots were heard in Severn Township. Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, tactical officers rushed to the scene on Burnside Line, where they arrived to a witness telling them one man had fired a gun at another. Police quickly took a 56-year-old suspect into custody, and charged the Severn Township man with, among other offenses, Careless Use of a Firearm and Assault With a Weapon. Further charges could be pending, as the OPP are still investigating what spurred this incident.

