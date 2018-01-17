Shortlist For Barrie Downtown Theatre Name

There were a lot of entries to rename Barrie’s Downtown theatre, but Pratt Homes has short-listed five as contenders for the new name of the downtown theatre formerly known as Mady. The five are:

Centre Stage Barrie

Live at the Five

Portage Centre

Five Points Theatre

Spirit Catcher Theatre

You can vote on these at RenameThisBarrieTheatre.ca until January 26th. Winner to be announced in early February.