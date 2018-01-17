Shortlist For Barrie Downtown Theatre Name
Vote for Your Favourite Of Five Until January 26th
There were a lot of entries to rename Barrie’s Downtown theatre, but Pratt Homes has short-listed five as contenders for the new name of the downtown theatre formerly known as Mady. The five are:
- Centre Stage Barrie
- Live at the Five
- Portage Centre
- Five Points Theatre
- Spirit Catcher Theatre
You can vote on these at RenameThisBarrieTheatre.ca until January 26th. Winner to be announced in early February.