Shoppers Drug Mart Teams Up With Aurora Cannabis For Online Sales

Licensed producer, Aurora Cannabis, has signed a deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to be their official medical marijuana supplier. Aurora’s products will be sold solely online, since Canada’s regulations do not allow for the drug to be sold in-store at pharmacy locations.

“The Shoppers and Aurora brands are trusted to deliver high quality products and excellent customer service,” Aurora Cannabis CEO and founder Terry Booth stated.“Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s largest pharmacy retailer, is yet another validation of the scale and maturity of our company, and of the demand for Aurora’s medical cannabis.”

Aurora Cannabis, is the fourth dispensary to team up with Shoppers. They’ve signed other deals with other medical marijuana distributors like Aphria, MedReleaf and Tilray.