Seventeen lucky kids got to ‘Shop with a Cop’ this past weekend in Alliston. Nottawasaga OPP reached out to schools within the detachment, each choosing a deserving student for the shopping spree. The program was designed to provide gifts and a positive experience for elementary aged children and their families. Each was given $100 to spend at Walmart on gifts for them and their families. They then went to Murphy’s Farm to wrap them, take a wagon ride and visit with Santa. Each was also given a Zehrs $50 gift card to put toward a Christmas dinner.