Check out our online auction to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Money raised will go towards multiple sclerosis research and local programs, including mobility equipment, support services and education within the Central and Southwest regions of Ontario. Shop to Drop MS, is a Canada Wide online auction running from October 1st to 14th. There is a huge variety of donated auction items including tickets to Lady Gaga in Vegas, with hotel accommodations, tickets to Carrie Underwood, in city of your choice with accommodations, vacation packages, spa days, yoga classes, scenic flight of the tri-cities, beautiful luggage, jewelry, dog sledding, wine tours, original art and much more!

Click HERE to start shopping!