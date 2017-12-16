Shop local vendors in support of raising funds to provide gifts to patients of Southlake Hospital
Shop local vendors in support of raising funds to provide gifts to patients of Southlake Hospital.
Saturday December 16th, 2017 between 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM
INNISFIL YMCA – 7315 Yonge Street.
Holiday Crafts for children, caroling, Coco with Santa and be entertained by a Miss Jennie’s Dance Studio’s Nut Cracker Princess Performance.
Parents can shop over 30 Unique Local Vendors and Crafters.
