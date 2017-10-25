Sheepdogs Coming to Barrie!

It was just announced this week that The Sheepdogs are coming back to Barrie in support of the ROCK 95- KOOL FM Toy Drive!

The Saskatchewan based band are getting set to release a new album entitled Changing Colours slated for release in early 2018, and are making their first appearance in Barrie since bringing in 2016 at Barrie’s annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown.

The date of the show is set for Friday, December 1st to be staged at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie and will be a special three band celebration with the openers still to be announced. Tickets, discounts and V.I.P. info available through Ticketfly. With any on-line purchase, you will qualify you to WIN a Meet & Greet Concert Experience with THE SHEEPDOGS including Autographed Poster at the show!

Join us for the celebration, and bring along a new unwrapped toy as part of the evening to help give a kid a Christmas this upcoming holiday season.