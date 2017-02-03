Listen Live

Sharknado 5 is Coming

Sharknado kicked everything off with a huge tornado containing man-eating sharks that hit Los Angeles.

Sharknado 2: The Second One saw New York affected by multiple sharknadoes.

Sharknado 3: On Hell No! brought sharknadoes to Washington, DC.

Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens united the world, featured strippers fighting off sharks with their crotches, and ended with the destruction of the Eiffel Tower.

now…Sharknado 5…Earth 0 has been announced. Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back as we follow the main character Fin (Ziering) and his family trying to stop the sharknadoes from destroying the world.

Sharknado 5 comes out sometime this year.

