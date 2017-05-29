Shaquille O’neal Showed His Bare Feet on Live TV and Twitter Can’t Handle It
Why Shaq? Why?
It seems like the commentators on Inside The NBA were looking to fill a bit of time because Shaquille O’neal decided to show off his giant feet on live TV.
Yo @NBAonTNT we need a #NSFW warning before you put @SHAQ's feet on TV again! #cmonman pic.twitter.com/RE2GSdlg2j
— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) May 26, 2017
I can't unsee Shaq's feet pic.twitter.com/FMN3hAZpXg
— Zero Dark 33 🏀 (@BuckeyesGirl33) May 26, 2017
Every account posting a photo of Shaq's feet should be automatically banned and deleted by Twitter.
— Jon Tayler (@JATayler) May 26, 2017