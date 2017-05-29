Shaquille O’neal Showed His Bare Feet on Live TV and Twitter Can’t Handle It

It seems like the commentators on Inside The NBA were looking to fill a bit of time because Shaquille O’neal decided to show off his giant feet on live TV.

I can't unsee Shaq's feet pic.twitter.com/FMN3hAZpXg — Zero Dark 33 🏀 (@BuckeyesGirl33) May 26, 2017

Every account posting a photo of Shaq's feet should be automatically banned and deleted by Twitter. — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) May 26, 2017

Why he chose to share his feet with the world is a mystery that remains to be solved. But let’s end his on a positive note, shall we!

(cover photo via Keith Allison flickr)