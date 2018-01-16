Sexy Canadian Mermen Calendar Raised $300 000 for Mental Health

A bunch of burly men from Newfoundland decided to dress up like mermaids all for a great cause.

There’s actually such thing as a Beard and Mustache Club in Newfoundland and Labrador. So they did a full calendar shoot dressed as merb’ys.

The calendars sold for $25 each and pictured the guys in mermaid tails in various scenic locations like pumpkin patch, on the beach and even at a barbershop.

They decided to donate all proceeds to mental health services in Newfoundland.

The idea worked because they sold over 14 000 calendars in three months totaling $300 000.

Just look at these sexy mermen!

It’s better than the firefighter calendar!