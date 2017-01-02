Listen Live

Sexual Assualt

Police Asking For Witnesses

By News

OPP in Collingwood are investigating a sexual assault that happened early New Years Day. Police say the victim reports she was pulled into a vehicle parked on Beech Street just after 1 in the morning and assaulted. The Suspect is described as:

  • South Asian
  • Late 20’s to early 30’s
  • Beard
  • 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7
  • With an average build and a large mid section or pot belly.
    He was wearing
  • Blue t-shirt
  • Black pants
  • Black baseball cap with a white logo on it

The vehicle is belived to be a 4 door 2005-2010 Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla

  • Silver or tan in colour
  • Black steel rims

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident that you call them or crimestoppers.

