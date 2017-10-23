Sexual Assault On Barrie Waterfront

A 34-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning near the public washrooms at Heritage Park in Barrie. Police were called to the area of Bayfield Street and Chase McEachern Way just after 5am after a passerby located the woman in the parking lot, along with a witness who reported seeing the suspect flee the area towards Mulcaster Street. The suspect is described as:

white

5’3″ to 5’7″

blonde shoulder length hair

wearing a grey and white striped hoodie, white jeans and construction boots

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Sergeant Furlong of Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2632 or 2129 or at gfurlong@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).