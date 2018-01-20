Listen Live

Severn Township Collision Sends One To Hospital

Minor injuries; charges pending

By News

Severn Township firefighters had to free a man from his vehicle after a collision Saturday afternoon at Hampshire Mills Line and Division Road East in the Township. OPP say one driver failed to stop at a stop sign just prior to the collision. Charges are expected. The injured man was treated at hospital for minor injuries. Anyone witnessed the collision just before 3 pm, or has information regarding the circumstances, is encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

