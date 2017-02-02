Several Names Used At Barrie Bank

“If at first you don’t succeed” seems to be the motto of an identity theft suspect in Barrie. Investigators say a guy in his late 20’s went into a Cundles and Bayfield St. bank on January 20th, and tried to open a bank account using a fraudulent piece of ID. When the banker found an active account in that name and asked for a second piece of identification, the suspect ran off. They say he was back at the same branch on Monday, to try and open an account under a different name. The suspect fled when the bank asked for more identification again. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

25 to 30 years

Brown eyes

Short, dark hair

goatee

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable He at 705-725-7025, ext. 2667, khe@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS