Several Local Retailers Added to List of Stores To Sell Beer, Cider

The Ontario Government has included retailers in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Bradford and Newmarket in its latest batch of stores that can sell hooch. The Bryne Drive Zehrs in Barrie is, as of today, stocking beer and cider on store shelves, as are the Food Basics in Midland, the Collingwood Fresh Co., Walmarts in Orillia and Bradford, and Metro in Newmarket. There are now over 350 grocery stores across the province that sell beer and cider.