Seventy-Four Charges Laid Over South Simcoe Police RIDE Program

The South Simcoe Police 2017 Festive RIDE program has wrapped up for the season and the results are quite disappointing with an increase in impaired driving charges and driver license suspensions compared to last year. Over the month long program a total of 5465 cars were stopped and 219 roadside screening device tests administered, resulting in:

30 drivers suspended for having between 50 and 80 mgs of alcohol in their blood.

6 drivers drivers charged with Impaired Driving Offences.

17 drivers charged with Drive Over 80mgs.

1 novice driver suspended for 24 hours for having alcohol in their system while driving.

14 drug charges laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

6 liquor charges laid for open liquor in the vehicle and 2 drivers charged with Drive Under Suspension. 31 other Highway Traffic Act charges were laid after drivers were stopped by R.I.D.E. officers.

Drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the “warn range”between 50 and 80 mgs of alcohol in their blood pose an immediate danger to themselves and other road users. Drivers caught for this offense receive an immediate driver’s licence suspension at the roadside: For three days for a first occurrence. For seven days for a second occurrence and you must undergo a remedial alcohol education program. For 30 days for a third or subsequent occurrence in a five-year period, and you must undergo a remedial alcohol-treatment program and have an ignition interlock condition placed on your licence for six months. If you choose not to install an ignition interlock device, you must not drive until the condition is removed from your licence. An administrative monetary penalty is also imposed on drivers suspended for registering in the warn range. “Sadly, people are still not getting the message that drinking and driving is a crime”, said Chief Fletcher, and “those that choose to drive impaired are putting others at risk”. “We need the communities help to prevent others from driving while impaired and get the message out that drinking and driving is not acceptable”.