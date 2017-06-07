Seven Charged in Tottenham, Essa, Thanks To Toronto Investigation
Guns and Gangs Unit Enlists OPP Help
Seven people have been arrested in Simcoe, as part of an investigation by the Toronto Police Service’s Guns and Gangs Unit. A search warrant was taken to a Tottenham home Tuesday, where two men and two women were arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking. A second Tottenham search warrant lead to the arrest of two men who face Trafficking of Firearm charges, while a third search warrant at an Essa home ended with a man facing a few firearm related offenses. Officers claim several guns and some drugs were seized during the three searches.