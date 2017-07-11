Seven Billion Dollar Shot In The Arm Benefiting Local Health Centres

Hospitals across the province are getting some cash from Queen’s park for repairs and upgrades. Health Minister Dr Eric Hoskins was at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia this morning to make the announcement; the 7 billion dollar booster shot was announced in the spring budget, while the details are just being rolled out now. Included on the list for cash are Soldiers Memorial, RVH, Georgian Bay General, Collingwood General & Marine, Muskoka Algonquin Health Care and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care. The cash will allow these facilities to upgrade such things as roofs and windows, heating and air conditioning, fire alarms, and back-up generators.