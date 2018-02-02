Listen Live

Serious Injuries Reported Following Crash Between Bus and Van

Clearview Fire Says Minor Injuries Among Children and Teens on Coach Bus

By News

Eight people suffered serious injury following a crash between coach bus and van near Stayner. Clearview Fire says there were minor injuries among the 41 children and teens on the bus, while those in the SUV were severely injured, following the crash on highway 26 near 30-31st Sideroad in the Stayner area around 2:00 this afternoon. OPP Sgt. Peter Leon was unable to confirm the ages of those injured, but does say some of the wounded are being airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. The Stayner Arena hall was used as a shelter for those on the coach bus, while food and water was provided by the Stayner Lions. The passengers and driver had since departed the arena, bound for their home in Hamilton.

Photo courtesy: @OPP_CR

