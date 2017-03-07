Listen Live

Serious Injuries Following Orillia Incident

Victim In Hospital, One in Custody

A woman is in hospital and someone is in custody after an incident in Orillia. Just before 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, police got the call to the Walker Ave. and Eleanor Rd. area with reports of an injured woman. She was rushed to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries, while they add one person has been arrested. Authorities are asking anyone with information in connection to this incident call Orillia OPP at (705)326-3536.

