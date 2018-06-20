Senate Passes Bill to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Senators have voted to move to fully legalizing recreational cannabis, which should take place some time over the next 12 weeks.

The federal government initially eyed a legalization date of July 1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now lead efforts to choose a new legalization date. Well known Cannabis activist and civil liberties advocate Jodie Emery took to twitter upon learning the news.

Emery asked “what does it feel like to be on Twitter and see all the pot industry folks celebrating #C45?, It feels like watching Obama’s 2008 team celebrating his election and saying to each other “Yay, we did it! Racism is over!” Racism wasn’t over then. And Pot Prohibition isn’t over now.”

“It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana”

The passing of Bill C-45 comes with a buffer of eight to 12 weeks to give provinces time to prepare for the transition. “It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana – and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a tweet.

“We’ve just witnessed a historic vote for Canada,” Senator Tony Dean said. “The end of 90 years of prohibition. Transformative social policy, I think. A brave move on the part of the government.”