Selfless Act: Mom Carrying Brainless Baby To Help Save Others

Will donate child's organs

By News

American Keri Young expects to give birth to a girl on May 7. It will be a short life. Keri found out at her 19-week ultrasound that her daughter-to-be – who would be named Eva – does not have a brain. Through her tears at the news, she wondered if she continued to carry Eva if her organs could be used for donation.

The answer was yes; the decision was made to continue the pregnancy. Keri noting on her Facbook page that Eva will have done more in her short time on earth than she ever will.

Click here for more on this story.

photo: Royce Young via CNN

