Selanne and Kariya among 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductees

Five others are also being inducted on November 13th.

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya are both being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year alongside Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Mark Recchi, Jeremy Jacobs and Clare Drake. A video of Teemu Selanne getting the call was released by the Anaheim Ducks yesterday. The ceremony takes place on November 13th in Toronto.

Throughout Selanne’s 21-year career, he scored 684 goals and racked up 773 assists for 1,457 points in 1,451 games. Kariya, had 402 goals and 587 assists for 989 points in 989 games in the NHL. The two played together for many years in the NHL and had an undeniable chemistry on the ice. Selanne told TSN that he had his best years playing hockey with Kariya.

Yesterday, the owners of the Anaheim Ducks released a statement about the Hockey Hall of Fame induction of two of the franchise’s biggest stars.


For more information about the dynamic duo, the Anaheim Ducks have released a digital book highlighting the careers of both Kariya and Selanne available on their website.

