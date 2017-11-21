See What’s Coming To Netflix This December

Get out your ugly Christmas sweaters and cozy up by the tv! Netflix announced their December programming today and there’s a lot to be happy about.

Check in on a new season of Fuller House, see the much-anticipated premiere of Bright (Will Smith, Joel Egerton) or have your fill of romance and royalty in the second season of The Crown. On the blockbuster front, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 also hits the streaming service next month. Check the video below for the full December additions on Netflix: