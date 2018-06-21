Listen Live

See What’s Coming To Netflix In July

Binge-Worthy Movies And TV Shows All Month Long

By Entertainment, Videos

Netflix never fails to impress us with endless amounts of awesome new movies and binge-worthy TV shows. This month, you can count on a sweet supply of entertainment with highlights like I, TonyaWar DogsSuicide SquadSausage Party and more. Not to mention Suits and Orange is The New Black are back with new seasons!

Whether you’re into comedy, action, drama or romance, Netflix has got your back with all kinds of great new stuff to watch. Take a peak and see for yourself on what’s to come this July below!

