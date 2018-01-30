Listen Live

See What’s Coming To Netflix In February

Long List For A Short Month

Spend some quality time with your other loved one this February, your TV.

Whether you’re sharing that couch with your loved one or sprawled out by yourself, there are plenty of good flicks coming to Netflix this month. See the transformation of Norman Bates in the fifth season of Bates Motel, re-do your wardrobe with the help of Queer Eye or for the action fans out there, check out the premiere of Netflix’s new cinematic show Altered Carbon.

More adds this month include the second release of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No IntroductionSeeing AllredEverything Sucks, plus movies like Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of JusticeThe Theory Of Everything and more.

