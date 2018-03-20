See What’s Coming To Netflix In April

Happy first day of spring!

Though it may not feel like it, the weather is starting to warm up and with it comes a reason to venture outside. That being said, for those of you who will inevitably find themselves sitting on the couch at some point, there’s tons of great new content coming to the ever-popular streaming service Netflix. Next month brings very special guest Jay-Z on David Letterman’s talk series, horror flick The Conjuring 2, Chef’s Table: Pastry and more!