See-Through Jeans Are A Real Thing

In follow up to their “clear knee mom-jeans” that debuted to much fan fare about a month ago, Top Shop is upping their game.

The retail giant has debuted clear plastic jeans, and the internet is understandably confused.

CLEAR PLASTIC JEANS ARE YOU FEELING OKAY TOPSHOP? pic.twitter.com/fRQcrhil70 — Angela (@theawkwardblog) April 21, 2017

Clear jeans? Defeating the whole object of jeans… @Topshop to far 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZRezRB8kaz — ميا (@Miaplaterjones) April 21, 2017

In case you’re wondering, they retail for around $96 Canadian. Would you buy them?