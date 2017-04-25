Listen Live

See-Through Jeans Are A Real Thing

Top Shop Does It Again

By Weird and Wonderful

In follow up to their “clear knee mom-jeans” that debuted to much fan fare about a month ago, Top Shop is upping their game.

The retail giant has debuted clear plastic jeans, and the internet is understandably confused.

In case you’re wondering, they retail for around $96 Canadian. Would you buy them?

