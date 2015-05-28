See High Park’s Cherry Blossoms This Weekend

High Park’s famous cherry blossoms are about to hit peak blooming season, and according to reports, the best days to see these blooms start this weekend, although many of the buds are expected to be visible at their peak likely Sunday.

The High Park cherry blossoms were introduced to Toronto in 1959 by Toru-Hagiwara, the Japanese ambassador to Canada. Toru-Hagiwara brought 2000 Japanese Somei-Yoshino Sakura trees to the city as a gift from Tokyo to say thank you to Toronto for welcoming Japanese-Canadians that re-located after the Second World War. More trees were donated throughout the next few decades to mark various occasions, which became known as the “Takura Project.”

A post shared by sprinkles and sauce (@sprinklesandsauce) on May 28, 2015 at 2:59am PDT

With the way the weather is going, executive director of the High Park Nature Centre Diana Teal expects that this year’s blooms will be particularly beautiful. She also suggests to visit High Park early in the morning, before 9 a.m., to avoid crowds.

Feature photo courtesy of Alvin Ang via Flickr.