Security Robot Meant to Patrol Office Building, Falls into Fountain Instead

Artificial Intelligence has taken one giant step back with this one.

A crime-fighting robot meant to patrol an office building in Washington, D.C. ended up in the building’s fountain on Monday.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

Security robot, yes. Submarine robot, no. Got it. – K5 — Knightscope (@iKnightscope) 17 July 2017

The K5 machine was reportedly patrolling the Washington Harbour complex when it fell down steps into the fountain. Definitely an eventful Monday for workers who had to fish the robot out of the water.

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/SparkleOps/status/887038957262786560