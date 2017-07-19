Listen Live

Security Robot Meant to Patrol Office Building, Falls into Fountain Instead

Looks like this robot had a case of the mondays

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Artificial Intelligence has taken one giant step back with this one.

A crime-fighting robot meant to patrol an office building in Washington, D.C. ended up in the building’s fountain on Monday.

 

The K5 machine was reportedly patrolling the Washington Harbour complex when it fell down steps into the fountain. Definitely an eventful Monday for workers who had to fish the robot out of the water.

https://twitter.com/SparkleOps/status/887038957262786560

Related posts

You Can Place Some Ridiculous Bets on OJ Simpson’s Parole Hearing

This Video Interviews Nickelback Fans

Happy World Emoji Day!

BBC Announces First Ever Female Doctor on “Doctor Who”

Kid Rock is Running for U.S. Senate

Man Trapped in ATM passes Notes to Customers Through Receipt Slot

$20 million US prize pool for video game tournament

Would You Buy A KFC Smartphone?

Sign The Petition to Bring Back Lifeguards in Wasaga Beach