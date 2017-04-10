Listen Live

Second Suspect Sought After Alliston Break In

One Suspect Charged

Police say one man is in custody, another on the lamb, after a break and enter to an Alliston pharmacy. A man was arrested April 4th, in connection to the B&E of Wray’s Guardian Pharmacy in Alliston, and police say when they searched the 40-year-old man’s Everett home, it lead to the search of a second location. The search of an Alliston home last Thursday has police drawing up all the paperwork for a second arrest warrant, while a 40-year-old man waits for his day in court.

