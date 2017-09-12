Listen Live

Second Candidate Drops Out Of Barrie-Innisfil PC Race

But there could be another waiting in the wings

By News

The list of candidates for the provincial PC nomination in Barrie-Innisfil became shorter today. Devin Scully pulled out of the race saying that after months of campaigning he doesn’t believe his numbers are where they need to be to have a realistic shot at securing the nomination. Barrie Councillor Doug Shipley recently withdrew from the race citing personal reasons. Two others remain in the race: former Patrick Brown point-man Shawn Bubel and butcher shop owner Lawrence Vindum, though Scully hints there might be another candidate saying he would support rookie Barrie councillor Sergio Morales should he decide to enter the race. Scully made his announcement via Twitter:

