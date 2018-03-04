Search continues for missing Waubaushene teenager

OPP are searching for a missing teenager in the Tay Township area.

14 year old Jacob McKenna of Waubaushene was last seen leaving his home Friday afternoon.

He’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet talll, thin build, wavy blond hair, blue eyes.

He’s last known to be wearing a black winter jacket with fur lining around the hood, black jeans, red running shoes, black baseball cap and a black hoodie sweatshirt.

The missing youth has ties as well to the Collingwood and Waterloo area.