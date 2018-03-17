Search continues for missing Southampton man

Members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service and the OPP are searching for answers into the disappearance of 20-year-old Nolan PANCHYSHYN of Southampton. Nolan was reported missing on December 20, 2017 and police are concerned for his well-being. He is described as caucasian, 6’1″, medium build, hazel eyes and short brown hair. The search was active by the OPP back on Thursday near the village of Dornoch in Grey County. If you know where this individual is you can contact Saugeen Shores Police Service, OPP or Crime Stoppers.