Scoops for Sarah Fundraiser

The students and staff at Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in Beeton, are planning some fundraisers for a very special student, Sarah Hamby, who is in grade 4, and is fighting leukemia for the third time.

On April 26th, we will be having “Scoops for Sarah” – ice cream sold for $2 with the proceeds going toward helping Sarah and her family during this difficult time.

As well, the Intermediate Boys Volleyball Team will be facing staff in a volleyball game. Proceeds again, go toward helping the family.