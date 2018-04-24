Scoops for Sarah Fundraiser

1:30pm to 2:10pm

The students and staff at Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in Beeton, are planning some fundraisers for a very special student, Sarah Hamby, who is in grade 4, and is fighting leukemia for the third time.

On April 24th, we will be having two fundraisers: “Scoops for Sarah” – ice cream sold for $2 with the proceeds going toward helping Sarah and her family during this difficult time.

AND, we will be having a Staff vs Student Volleyball Game against the Intermediate Girls Volleyball Team. Ticket donations start at a minimum of $1.