Schwarzenegger Compares Congress to Nickelback and Herpes, Nickelback Hilariously Responds

Arnold Schwarzenegger released a new video this week that has almost 8 million views. In the video, he compares the current US congress to Nickelback, hemorrhoids, and herpes, to name a few.

Our Congress is less popular than herpes. — Arnold Schwarzenegger Posted by ATTN: on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

In case you were wondering, the definition of gerrymandering is to manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.

Nickelback, always quick to clap back at their haters, responded to the video on Twitter.

.@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 14, 2017

Arnie can admit when he’s screwed up: