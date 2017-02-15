School Allows Well-Behaved Children to Leave 10 Minutes Early

Students have the option of getting out early with good behaviour at Castle View School in Essex.

The school will be implementing the policy that has good students sent home at 2:50 PM and the rest being dismissed at 3 PM.

According to Metro, the school sent home a letter to parents explaining the system.

“Our second dismissal system is designed to ensure students have an instant consequence that can be put right at the end of the day and start afresh the next day.”

Apparently teachers believe the early dismissal will affect discipline but parents don’t seem to think it will work.

This isn’t the first time this school made headlines. In 2013 flapjacks were banned because a student was injured by one.