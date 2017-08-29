Listen Live

Schomberg Area Crash Sends One To Hospital

Roadway Closed For Much Of The Day

By News

One man was airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following a crash near Schomberg. South Simcoe Police say the collision happened around 6:30 this morning, between transport and pickup, closing Highway 27 at Highway 9. A 58-year-old Innisfil man suffered serious injuries in the crash. South Simcoe Police tell us the roadway could remain closed until around 4:00 this afternoon, as the transport involved was hauling lumber which now needs to be transferred to a new vehicle.

Related posts

DUI Only The Start of a Tay Man’s Problems

‘A La Carte’ Power Pricing Put To The Test In Simcoe County

First Rider School Bus Safety Program Continues Today

Passenger Ejected During Alliston Crash

UPDATE: Second Barrie Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody

Moose Antlers Stolen From Innisfil Home

Wasaga Beach Road Reconstruction Underway

Boaters Jump Into Water To Avoid Cabin Fire

OPP Claim Biggest Drug Bust in Ontario