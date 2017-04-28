Listen Live

Scarlett Johansson wants to Meet her 72-Year-Old Doppleganger

The photo is 50 years old

Scarlett Johansson is excited to meet a 72-year-old woman who was her near-twin 50 years ago.

Last week, a Reddit user (@denverjoe) posted a photo of his grandmother Geraldine at 22-years-old who had a striking resemblance to Scarlett Johansson.

 

My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger

The photo was viewed over two million times and eventually made its way to Scarlett Johansson who sent @DenverJoe a video message.

32-year old Johansson invited Geraldine out for a drink and to the upcoming premier of her movie comedy Rough Night. She’s even offered to cover Geraldine’s travel costs to and from the screening.

