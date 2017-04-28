Scarlett Johansson wants to Meet her 72-Year-Old Doppleganger

Scarlett Johansson is excited to meet a 72-year-old woman who was her near-twin 50 years ago.

Last week, a Reddit user (@denverjoe) posted a photo of his grandmother Geraldine at 22-years-old who had a striking resemblance to Scarlett Johansson.

The photo was viewed over two million times and eventually made its way to Scarlett Johansson who sent @DenverJoe a video message.

32-year old Johansson invited Geraldine out for a drink and to the upcoming premier of her movie comedy Rough Night. She’s even offered to cover Geraldine’s travel costs to and from the screening.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore Flickr)