Say Hello To Coffee In A Cone

**WARNING** Do not drive a car while enjoying coffee in a cone!

By Food

Social media is typically responsible for spreading new trends around the world and this one is quickly catching on.

Two reasons why this is an instant winner; includes coffee and chocolate.

Coffee in a cone is a trend that’s being enjoyed world wide. Here is one served in Asia..

This one was served in South Africa…

Coffee in a Cone is served in a chocolate lined waffle cone. You choose espresso, hot chocolate or coffee but the catch is, you have a strict time limit to finish it all before you become a hot mess.

