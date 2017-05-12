Say Hello To Coffee In A Cone

Social media is typically responsible for spreading new trends around the world and this one is quickly catching on.

☕❤ #coffeeinacone @vidaecaffe_official A post shared by Jozi_halaal (@jozi_halaal) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Two reasons why this is an instant winner; includes coffee and chocolate.

I am the BIGGEST coffee drinker ☕️. How cool is this coffee? A couple weeks ago I went with my friends, Jodi and Mel for coffee in a cone at one of my fav places. #coffee #coffeeinacone #crazyface A post shared by Caroline Schofield (@caz_fit) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Coffee in a cone is a trend that’s being enjoyed world wide. Here is one served in Asia..

Step 1: Click it. Step 2: Try it. Step 3: Love it! Enjoying your #coffeeinacone is as easy as it gets. Coming soon to Australia! Pic by @misscaca2 A post shared by Coffee in a Cone – Australia (@coffeeinaconeaus) on May 8, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

This one was served in South Africa…

☕️🍦Best combo ever ⌦ #coffee in a #chocolate cone! #yum About time to try this South African foodie creation #coffeeinacone A post shared by FJ . ✕PLOR (@xplorventure) on May 7, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Coffee in a Cone is served in a chocolate lined waffle cone. You choose espresso, hot chocolate or coffee but the catch is, you have a strict time limit to finish it all before you become a hot mess.