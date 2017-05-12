Say Hello To Coffee In A Cone
**WARNING** Do not drive a car while enjoying coffee in a cone!
Social media is typically responsible for spreading new trends around the world and this one is quickly catching on.
Two reasons why this is an instant winner; includes coffee and chocolate.
Coffee in a cone is a trend that’s being enjoyed world wide. Here is one served in Asia..
This one was served in South Africa…
Coffee in a Cone is served in a chocolate lined waffle cone. You choose espresso, hot chocolate or coffee but the catch is, you have a strict time limit to finish it all before you become a hot mess.
