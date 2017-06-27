Listen Live

Salvador Dali to be Exhumed for Paternity Test

A Spanish woman claims to be his daughter

A Spanish court ordered that the remains of Spanish artist Salvador Dali be unearthed after a woman who claims to be his daughter filed a paternity claim.

She was born in 1956 and says her mother, who worked as a maid, had an affair with the surrealist artist in 1955. The court explains that the order to exhume Dali’s body comes from the lack of other biological or personal remains to compare to the woman’s DNA.

Dali and his wife never had children. He passed away in 1989 a very rich man despite spending his money on eccentric luxuries. He lived in a castle with his wife and a pet anteater.

(cover photo via thierry ehrmann flickr)

