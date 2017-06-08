Listen Live

Saluting Barrie’s Military History

Work begins on Heritage Park

By News

Work has begun on the Military Heritage Park next to the South Shore Centre in Barrie. It will reflect the city’s Military History and its relationship with Base Borden using landforms that symbolically reference each era of overseas and national military commitment. The park will be divided into a series of passive landscapes that will act as a self-guided, educational experience. On Oct. 22, 2013, the City of Barrie welcomed Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal Princess Anne, dedicated the park during a visit in October 2013. Work should be completed by the fall.

