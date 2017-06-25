Sainte- Marie Among the Hurons Celebrate Lacrosse

Baggataway Lacrosse Festival – June 24-25, 2017

Experience the traditions and skills of Canada’s national summer sport! Sainte-Marie among the Hurons and the Toronto Rock present the Baggataway Lacrosse Festival June 24 and June 25, 2017, as part of the Ontario 150th Celebrations. The site will come alive with Canada’s Historic Game during the two day event. Visit the site of one of the first recorded accounts of the Indigeneous game and try your hand at skills competitions, interactive Lacrosse displays and meet and greet with Toronto Rock players. Stay Tuned for more information.

For more information, click HERE