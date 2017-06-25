Listen Live

Sainte- Marie Among the Hurons Celebrate Lacrosse

  • June 25, 2017
  • Sainte- Marie Among the Hurons

Baggataway Lacrosse Festival – June 24-25, 2017

Experience the traditions and skills of Canada’s national summer sport! Sainte-Marie among the Hurons and the Toronto Rock present the Baggataway Lacrosse Festival June 24 and June 25, 2017, as part of the Ontario 150th Celebrations.  The site will come alive with Canada’s Historic Game during the two day event.  Visit the site of one of the first recorded accounts of the Indigeneous game and try your hand at skills competitions, interactive Lacrosse displays and meet and greet with Toronto Rock players.  Stay Tuned for more information.

For more information, click HERE

Related posts

Moffatt’s Mazda Rally for Kids in support of kids with physical disabilities

Sainte- Marie Among The Hurons National Aboriginal Day

RSVP Annual Car Wash and BBQ Fundraiser